Brenda L. Foelker
Brenda L. Foelker, age 59 passed away on December 6, 2019.
She bravely fought mental illness for many years. Despite her courage and the best efforts of family and friends, the disease was incurable.
Brenda was born on March 23, 1960, the daughter of Marvin and Patricia (Cowgill) Jochum. She graduated Valedictorian of Rio High School, then received an Undergraduate Degree in Economics from Ripon College.
Her love of travel and music was fostered in college when she traveled extensively with her choir through Europe. This love of travel took her on many more US and international trips with her family.
Brenda spent many wonderful years as a homemaker, raising three children and living in Green Bay, WI. She was a loving and devoted mother that was active and involved in their schooling, sports and activities. During that time, she remained involved in the community as well as choirs and orchestras including the Dudley Birder Collegiate Chorale that took her to New York to sing at Carnegie Hall.
Throughout her life Brenda also enjoyed reading, tending to her gardens, loved her dogs and holidays with her family.
Brenda is survived by her daughter, Allyson (Matthew) Warren of Cincinnati, OH, Benjamin (Ann) Foelker of Minneapolis, MN and Courtney Foelker of Cincinnati, OH and her 3 grandchildren. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and her brother David Jochum.
The family has requested an intimate and private service at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Rio. Condolences can be sent to Grasse Funeral Services: 401 Angel Way, Rio, WI 53960
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019