Fr. Brendan J. McKeough O.Praem.De Pere - Father Brendan John McKeough, O. Praem., age 98, a member of the Norbertine Community of St. Norbert Abbey, De Pere, WI, and a Norbertine priest, passed into God's eternal kingdom on November 13, 2020. God blessed him with a full and happy life. Fr. McKeough was born on November 11, 1922 in Fond du Lac, WI to the late Edward and Gladys (Adams) McKeough. His home parish was St. Joseph's in Fond du Lac.He attended St. Norbert College in De Pere in the fall of 1940. Two years later, he was recruited into the army and was sent to Auburn University in Alabama for intensive language study in French and Italian. He returned to St. Norbert College in 1946 after the war. He taught bookkeeping at St. Norbert High School his senior year. After graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics and Accounting, Fr. McKeough worked in the Green Bay area as an Accountant for two years while also teaching a course in Economics at his Alma Mater, St. Norbert College. Having become acquainted with two Norbertine priests during World War II, Fr. McKeough decided to join the Norbertine Order. He was vested in the white habit on August 28, 1948. He professed Simple Vows and Solemn Vows on August 28, 1950 and 1953 respectively. He was ordained to the Priesthood on May 30, 1953. Fr. McKeough received a Master's Degree in Economics from Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI in 1959. After about 25 years of teaching Economics at St. Norbert College, he was ready for a new challenge and wanted to fulfill his call in helping the poor and needy. He began teaching an economics course in Lima, Peru. He also administered the sacraments, and tended to the poor, elderly and the sick. Fr. McKeough felt truly blessed to experience their true faith and love for one another; he never encountered anything quite like it. In 1979 Fr. McKeough returned to De Pere and was appointed the Finance Director for Abbot Pennings High School. He was a faculty member there periodically until 1987. After his mother passed away in 1988, he received a "World Hunger" brochure advertising a Christian retreat in Cuernavaca, Mexico. He felt "The Lord gave me a special message" and spent the next 13 years as an Associate Pastor in Mexico's poorest sections, giving the people someone to talk to and someone who would listen to them.In 2004 Fr. McKeough returned to the states and retired to St. Norbert Abbey. He enjoyed celebrating a weekly Spanish Mass at St. Willebrord's in Green Bay, WI. He lived a humble life inspired by those who had little, and appreciative for the graces God bestowed upon him. Fr. McKeough is survived by the Norbertine Community; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at St. Willebrord Church, 209 S. Adams Street, Green Bay, followed by a short prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. The Norbertine Community will privately celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial expressing our faith and hope in the promised glory of the Lord's Resurrection at a later date.The Norbertine Community would also like to thank the nurses at St. Norbert Abbey and St. Mary's Hospital who cared for Fr. McKeough. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, is in charge of the arrangements.