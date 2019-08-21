|
Brennan McGuire
Green Bay - Brennan McGuire, 32, formerly of Naperville, IL passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born on June 13, 1987, in Naperville, IL to Mary McGuire.
Brennan graduated from Naperville High School and received his Bachelor's degree in Environmental Science from UW-Green Bay in 2016. He worked at Costco as a supervisor.
Brennan was an active outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, camping, skiing, kayaking, and backpacking through national parks. He especially enjoyed hiking with dogs and friends at Bairds Creek. Brennan would occasionally let mom tag along with her four-legged friend.
Recently he developed a "green thumb" once he bought a house and made it a home with his personal gardening additions.
Brennan loved his dogs and was involved with rescue organizations, having rescued many dogs, including Buddy, a Great Dane mix from Bay Area Human. Shortly after that he rescued Walter, a gentle soul, who was tied up at a gas station and left. I guess Brennan and I would say that somebody's cruel loss was our gain. It doesn't end there because Brennan went on to adopt and foster other homeless fur babies with Mitt Liebe.
He was a kind and caring young man who left this earth far too soon. He will be missed by both his family, friends and four- legged friends.
Survivors include his mother, Mary; aunt and uncle, Cathy and Paul Philp; cousins, Charles Philp, Daniel Philp, and Genevieve (Patrick) Samedy; and special friend, Jessica Erickson.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Grace (Dickenshied) McGuire.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Annunciation Catholic Church, 401 Gray Street, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Brennan would be proud to know that others will have a better life because of his gift of organ and tissue donation.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and appreciation for the kind and compassionate care extended to Brennan and my family at Aurora BayCare Medical Center ICU. They truly made a very difficult, painful time more bearable.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019