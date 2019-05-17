|
Brent Gerald Acken
Green Bay - Brent Gerald Acken, Green Bay, son of Janice and Gerald Acken died at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He is survived by his father, Gerald Acken; his brother Carl and Ginger (Van Lanen) Acken and her son, Travis Van Lanen. He is also survived by Aunt Fran and Uncle Ron and their children, Scott (Christie) Sabel, Bill (Kim) Sabel, and Rhonda (Tom) Goodwin; another uncle, Ed Stanczyk and his children, Ken Stanczyk, Diane (Dan) Kuspa, Sue Stanczyk, Peggy (Jeff) Gould, Bob (Julie) Stanczyk, Michael (Wren) Bembenek, and Mary (Bob) Schmidt; another uncle Tom and Jill (Marsland) Wery and their children, Bob (Kris) Wery and Becca Wery; and many other family and friends.
Brent was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Acken; a nephew Timothy Van Lanen; and his grandparents, Barney and Ruth Acken, and Carl and Edith Wery.
Brent was born premature on May 28, 1979 and stayed at the neo-natal unit for four months. He had to be reminded to breathe with a special bed that bounced him to remind him. He continued to bounce in his bed at home for years because of that experience. Jan and I would visit him every day and were able to hold him and rock him out of his special bed. Music was played for him and especially the WDUZ radio station. I think that is where he picked up his musical abilities. Grandma Wery played the organ and set him on her lap and taught him the keyboard. Brent picked up on music quickly, took lessons at Don Poh with Mrs. Sturmer and was a very good organist. He played the pipe organ for the Seventh Day Adventist Church, played for Schroeder's Easter shows, and played with Grandpa Wery at many nursing homes.
Brent worked at Aspiro for 19 years and loved the staff, teachers, and bowling coaches very much. He had some very special friends, Brittany Lardinois, Mark Wescot, Muriel Charles, Ron Jones and Nick Guth. We would like to thank everyone at Aspiro for helping Brent. Brent loved to watch Daniel Boone discs, Little House on the Prairie - one program everyday after coming home from Aspiro. He would watch many other shows with Carl every Sunday. Brent really missed Mom and would have to visit her grave every weekend.
Brent was always very concerned about everything being in order, following the same routine so things were right. So now Brent, we will miss not watching things with you and your ability to keep us on schedule.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Brent's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2019