Brett LuchtWausau - Brett Michael Lucht, age 50 of Wausau, WI, passed away unexpectedly on July 3, 2020 from an accidental drowning while at a gathering with friends and his family. Brett was born in Neenah, WI on Jan. 4, 1970, the third child and first-born son of Larry and Sandra Lucht. When Brett was nine months old the family moved to Gillett, WI where Brett attended Gillett Public Schools until he graduated as a co-salutatorian with the Class of 1988.While in high school, Brett excelled both academically and athletically. He was involved in the Scott Hi-Q academic quiz team, Student Council as Treasurer, Forensic, Yearbook staff, Photography Club, and Business Clubs. Brett was a standout three-sport athlete as a quarterback, basketball guard even playing varsity under his Dad's coaching, and a catcher on the baseball team. Brett was naturally right-handed but worked hard to develop a left-handed swing. Brett received many team and All-Conference awards. As a senior his class voted him Most Athletic and Best Buddies. Brett had an unparalleled mental toughness and competitiveness that made him the type of leader that wanted the ball in the final seconds or to be the batter if his team was down by one in the bottom of the ninth.Brett was a hard worker and learned that work ethic from his parents. Through summer jobs at Friday Canning or curb and gutter concrete work with Sommers Construction and Musson Construction, Brett never had to take out a student loan through five years of college. Some of the curb and gutter work he did still exists in the very roads in Wausau that he drove on these past 20 years.Brett attended UW-Oshkosh graduating in 1993 with a double major in Business Management and Advertising/ Public Relations. He spent the last 22 years starting as a sales rep, sales manager and then promoted to his current position as the VP/ Market Manager for Midwest Communications in Central WI where he helped shape five radio stations. In the workplace he was viewed as a great boss; one that his coworkers enjoyed being around. Brett had the ability to see the potential in others and always tried to lift people up.Brett had many interests. He was a life-long reader and enjoyed suspense authors such as Stephen King, Dean Koontz, Tom Clancy, and John Grisham. Brett was a huge Wisconsin sports' fan; Packers, Badgers, Brewers, and Bucks. Brett played Modified Softball for many summers with Arbuckles and The Bullpen, sometimes playing with his brother and future Father-in-Law. Brett participated in Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournaments and was known to visit the "Y" on his lunch hour to shoot hoops. He became an avid golfer; his drive so strong he broke a few clubs.High school sweethearts from neighboring towns, Brett married Stacy Braun on June 13, 1998 and they recently celebrated 22 years of marriage. Together they were raising three outstanding daughters: Natalie, Lindsey, and Emily. Brett knew the gift he had in Stacy; he cherished her and never left for work without kissing her first. Brett wrote the sweetest messages in cards to his wife. Brett and Stacy were the type of couple that looked at-ease with their arms around each other. Together they enjoyed Country Fest and spending time with their many friends and family. Brett was "the planner" and was always thinking of fun excursions for the family to do whether it was traveling, hiking up Granite Peak, biking in Seven Mile Park, or recently trying his skills at kayaking.Brett was the ultimate "Girl Dad." His daughters describe him as loving, fun, goofy, and out-going. His girls have experienced many whisker rubs and wrestling matches on the living room floor with their "Daddio." Brett had a strong and natural bond with his daughters. As a family, they were known to effortlessly cuddle, hug, and genuinely love each other. Brett relented when his girls wanted a dog and their Quincy became a fixture on Brett's lap and was known to nudge Brett out of the bed. Daddy-Daughter luncheons, workouts, movie nights, and yard games were common. He was an extremely proud Dad. He just glowed telling others about their academic and soccer achievements. Brett's goofy humor kept these girls laughing and then just shaking their heads at their Dad. Once in all seriousness he told them the plural of moose was meese and then he had some explaining to do after their school friends corrected them. We can hear him laughing even now.Brett is survived by his loving wife Stacy, daughters Natalie, Lindsey, and Emily. Father Larry Lucht, three siblings Lisa (Don) Snyder, Linda Lucht, and Trent (Tracy) Lucht. Father-in law Gary Braun, other in-laws Marc (Karen) Braun, Gina (David) Neumann, Greg (Allison) Braun. Several nieces and nephews: Haylee (Anson) Monestime, Dr. Tatum (Dylan) Scarpato, Cameron (fiancé Hannah) Snyder, Quinn Snyder, Bryn and Eli Lucht, Abbie (Alan) Tomow, Ethan and Evan Braun. Numerous Aunts and Uncles including his Godparents Carl Lucht and June Voss.Brett was preceded in death by his Mom Sandra Lucht, Mother-in-Law Jeanne Braun, his siblings Brent and Leslie.Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with the Service to follow at 12:00 p.m. on Sat., July 11 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. 6205 Alderson St, Schofield, WI.Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, WI assisting the family. Service will be live streamed on their website.Special note: Mount Olive has graciously opened their doors to accommodate. The church's capacity does allow for social distancing. Face masks are required as guests go through the receiving line and recommended during the service. Brett and Stacy's church, St. Andrew's Lutheran will preside over the service.