Brian L. Scholz
Green Bay - Brian L. Scholz, 58, of Green Bay, WI, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, after a long illness. He was born on September 14, 1960, on Chilton, WI, to the late William and Lois (Bartel) Scholz. He married Michelle House on April 8, 1995. He worked at Sargento Foods, Kiel for 25 years. He was a volunteer firefighter for Chilton and Potter fire department for 24 years. He loved doing wood work, especially making scroll saw pieces. He enjoyed doing things with Michelle, her parents, and family. He loved his cats.
He is survived by his loving wife, Michelle; children: Bobbie Jo and Billy; siblings: Brad (Paula), Bruce, and Brenda; in-laws: Patricia and Archie House.
Brian will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
A celebration of Brian's life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Allouez Village Hall (1900 Libal Street, Green Bay, WI.) from 11am-2pm.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019