Brian McCall
Green Bay - Brian McCall of Green Bay, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020. He was born on December 1, 1959. He was the son of Bernard and MaryAnn McCall.
Brian graduated from Premontre High School in 1978. He worked with his family at McCall's Supper Club. He followed with a 30 year career as a cross country truck driver for Schneider National, where he received a "safe million miles" award. He loved taking his kids over the road with him in his orange truck. When he was home, he enjoyed playing video games and spending time with his 15 year old cat, Midnight.
He is survived by his dad, Bernard McCall, son Brandon(Casey), daughter Meghan(Graham), and mother of his children Sue McCall Ward. He is also survived by his siblings Melanie Novinska and Brad McCall, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Brian was preceded in death by his mother, his Godfather Butch Schmitt, and cousin Lori Pribek.
Brian will be sadly missed by all those who knew him.
At this time the family has requested that there not be a funeral. Online condolences can be left at www.simplycremationgb.com
.