Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:30 PM
Briana L. Foley Obituary
Briana L. Foley

Green Bay - Briana L. Foley, 40, died unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born December 18, 1979, in Green Bay to Karen (Dahlke) Foley and Richard Foley.

Briana was a graduate of Ashwaubenon High School, Class of 1998. She later attended NWTC and graduated in 2001 with an Associate Degree in nursing. As an RN she worked for many years at St. Vincent Hospital. Briana loved animals, especially her birds and her dog "Katie". She loved art and music. Briana loved going out to listen to local musicians and enjoyed spending her time making crafts.

Briana is survived by her mother Karen Foley (longtime companion Vic Piontek and his family); her twin sister, Bethany Foley; her brother, Troy Foley; her nieces and nephews, Airon and August Servais, Emma and Caleb Foley (and their mother Chanda Foley); her friend, Tony Pesavento; her father, Richard (Jean) Foley; her paternal grandmother, Margaret Foley; many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, George and Flora Dahlke; her paternal grandfather Raymond Foley; her aunt, Linda Vandenberg; her uncle, Patrick Foley; and her cousin Mark Foley.

Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Ann Froelich officiating. On-line condolences may be given to www.prokowall.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in her name and shared on social media.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
