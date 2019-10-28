|
Brianna McNutt
Beaver Dam - Brianna Rose McNutt, age 19, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at home on October 25, 2019 after a long and fierce battle with severe medical conditions.
The visitation for Brianna will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 1:50 p.m. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. with Fr. Michael Erwin officiating. Inurnment will take place at later date.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019