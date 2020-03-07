|
Brittany Lee (Kallies) Slack
Green Bay - Brittany Lee (Kallies) Slack, 28, of Green Bay went home to be with her Savior on March 4 after courageously battling cancer for over 3 years.
Born January 10,1992, Brittany was the much anticipated and prayed for third daughter of Tim and Debbie Kallies. Brittany (Britt) shared her generous spirit with everyone, even at a young age. She grew from "mommy's helper" to an accomplished student and athlete. Britt attended Fox Valley Lutheran High School from 2007 - 2010, where she excelled academically, enjoyed playing varsity volleyball, and volunteering - especially for Jesus Cares special needs church services. Brittany's dedication for helping people and her detailed mind led her to study nursing at Evangel University and Bellin College, where she made lifelong friends. She immensely enjoyed the challenge and privilege of caring for others as an ICU nurse at Aurora.
Brittany found joy in relationships with family and friends. She liked reading, creating, gardening, animals, running, sports…..and the list goes on. In fact, she was frequently late because she always thought she had time to do just one more thing.
While she gave love to everyone she touched, nothing demonstrated it better than her passion for being a wife and mother. Britt married the love of her life, Ryan Slack in January 2014. In 2017, she realized her dream of becoming a mom when she and Ryan welcomed their sweet boy, Lucas Liam. Britt treasured her time with her family and embraced every moment.
Above all else, Brittany was a warrior of FAITH. Her great passion was mission work. Her service in the Philippines held a special place in her heart. Her favorite song lyrics read "All my life you have been faithful; And all my life you have been so so good; With every breath that I am able; I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God." She wanted nothing more than for her life to honor God, to help others know Him, and to raise Lucas to love Jesus as much as she did.
Brittany fought her cancer battle with FAITH, HOPE, and LOVE. She knew the power of a healing GOD and the promise of eternal life for all those who love Him. Her 3 year journey with cancer became her mission field. She inspired so many people with her faith in God and love toward others. When she saw the impact she was having on others she declared, "getting cancer was a blessing." What could be more courageous than that?
She is dearly missed and survived by her husband, Ryan Slack and their son, Lucas; parents: Tim and Debbie Kallies; sisters: Heather (Dan) Hassell, Tara (Christian) Pettit; grandparents: Bill and Tillie Kallies; step grandmother: Sandi Tischer; parents in-law: Terry and Julie Slack; brothers in-law: Trenton Slack, Tyler (fiancé Erin) Slack; nephews: Brycen, Colton, and Mason Hassell, Preston and Jaxon Slack; In addition are many aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends that she loved so much. She is preceded in death by grandparents Ken and Betty Tischer.
Visitation at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2066 Lawrence Drive in DePere, Saturday, March 14 from 12:30 until the memorial funeral service at 2 PM. Following the memorial service will be a Celebration of Life Gathering at the church from 3 PM to 5 PM (light appetizers and refreshments will be served).
Brittany is asking that in lieu of flowers that any memorial donations go to her favorite missions. Please see the Newcomer funeral home website for details of how to support that mission work.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020