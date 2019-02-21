|
|
Brooke Fontaine
Suamico - Brooke Fontaine, 34, Suamico, was tragically taken too soon from her sons, family, and friends on February 18, 2019. She was born on December 31, 1984, in Green Bay, to Dean and Terri Fontaine. The world is much less bright and joyful today. We have lost a generous, selfless, committed mother, daughter, sister, niece, and cousin.
Gone too soon without warning, our hearts ache for our loss, but we will carry on for her and her beautiful boys she left in our care.
Although Brooke worked as a compassionate CNA most of her life and many times stayed after her shift to hold a resident's hand who was passing, she had found employment at Green Bay Expositions and couldn't be happier working with and for the owner, Rob Posewitz. Thanks for giving Brooke the opportunity, Rob. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
She is survived by her two children, Logan James and Sebastian Jay; mom and dad, Dean and Terri (Anderson) Fontaine; sister, Lindsey Rae Fontaine and special friend Jacob Kmecheck; maternal grandma, Gayle Anderson-Thompson; paternal grandma, Betty Lou (Geiter) Fontaine; aunts and uncles, Gary (Kim) Fontaine, Susan Meyer, Todd (Barbara) Fontaine, Rodney (Wendy) Pichette; cousins, Kelly, Neil, Cody and special friend Dallas, Shauna, Adam, Krista, Hannah, and Gavin and many other special friends and relatives. Todd Fontaine and Wendy Pichette are Brooke's Godparents.
Brooke was preceded in death by her maternal grandpa, Gerald Anderson; paternal grandpa, Fabian Fontaine; Uncle, Joseph Meyer.
Visitation is at Malcore Funeral Home, 1530 W. Mason St, Saturday February 23, from 9 AM until the time of the service at 12 PM (noon).
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy in support of Brooke's children please consider a monetary donation to a memorial fund at the funeral home or her gofundme page. https://www.gofundme.com/brook-fontaine-family-fund
Brooke's family would like to thank their family at Lexington Homes, and many many dear family, friends, and neighbors.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019