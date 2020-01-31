|
Bruce A. Jordan
Green Bay - Bruce Anthon Jordan, Born March 11, 1944 to the late Raymond and Alma (Webster) Jordan passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Bruce was a loving husband, father, and brother. A musician who could play a lot of instruments and taught himself when he bought his first guitar at 12 years old. He grew up reupholstering furniture with his dad, was a machinist, but most of his life was spent in numerous bands around Wisconsin. He was awarded the best lead guitarist in Northeast Wisconsin.
He will be missed by his wife Penny Jordan; his children: Yvette "Evie" (Gerard) Jordan, Alan Jordan, Brian (JoAnne) Jordan, Diana (Russell) Jordan, Nichole (Roger) Napier, Tracy Jordan, Bruce (Tracy) Jordan, Dale (Kristie) Jordan; brothers and sisters: Jerry (Bettie), Roxanne, Mike, Greg (Rose), Owallah (Sam), Mickey (Eddie), Colin (Ann), Sam (Bonnie), Crystal (Bill); along with numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter Anita (Stan) Rupar; son Bruce Jr.; brothers: Cecil Jordan, Martin "Ducky" (Erma) Denny; sister Paulette Jordan; and grandson Bentley Jordan.
He was surrounded by those who loved him: many family and friends.
The family would like to thank Unity Hospice for the end of life care, and Newcomer Funeral Home- we really appreciate all of their help.
Visitation for Bruce will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI 54301) from 12pm until 2pm. A memorial service will follow at 2pm with Pastor James Roberts officiating. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020