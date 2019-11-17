Services
Bruce A. Wendt


1947 - 2019
Bruce A. Wendt Obituary
Bruce A. Wendt

Green Bay - Bruce Arthur Wendt, 72, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Emerald Bay Assisted Living after a long illness.

Bruce was born on February 8, 1947 in Pound, WI to the late Elmer and Marie (Whitman) Wendt. He grew up in Wisconsin and graduated from Oconto Falls High School Class of 1965. He later obtained his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering at Michigan Tech. After College he moved to Illinois and then to Indiana. He was an engineer for several different companies. Bruce loved to golf and watch sports. He loved the Packers and he and his friend Jerry would drive up from Indiana to go to the Packer games.

Bruce is survived by his daughters: Maegan Wendt, Indiana, Dr. Erin Wendt, Colorado, and their mother Beatrice Wendt, Colorado, one brother, Ted (Judy) Wendt, Coleman, WI and other relatives and friends.

In accordance with Bruce's wishes there will be no services.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Emerald Bay and to the staff at Heartland Hospice for their help in caring for Bruce.

Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions of Green Bay has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2019
