|
|
Bruce Alan Adams
Green Bay - Bruce Adams, 52, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly August 3, 2019, due to a motorcycle accident. He is the son of the late Donna and Robert Adams. He married Kelly Payette on September 12, 1998, at Heritage Hill State Park. Bruce was a huge Packer fan. He had an enthusiasm and zest for life that was unmatched. Bruce was most famous for his "brew canoe dance".
He is survived by his wife, Kelly; brother, Scott (Shelly) Adams and their daughter, Raeleigh Adams; mother-in-law, Jean Payette; sister-in-law, Connie (Tom) Diring; brother-in-law, John (Kim) Payette and their daughters, Katelyn and Brookelyn Payette; son, Anthony and many other relatives and friends.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Elda and DeForest Coyle.
The family will be celebrating his life privately.
As an over-the-road truck driver he met people from all across the country. His legacy will be as an organ donor providing gifts of life across the country. A special thanks to the ICU team at Theda Care in Neenah.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019