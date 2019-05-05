|
Bruce C. Blom
FL, formerly Oconto Falls - Bruce C. Blom, 79, son of Carl Blom and Lorraine Gumms, died Thursday March 21, 2019 from natural causes at the Lehigh Acres Hospital, FL. Bruce was born August 19, 1939 in Bonduel, WI. His one sibling, Dixie Voskuil and Godsons, Todd and Torri Voskuil survive him and live in the Appleton, WI area.
Mr. Blom received his B.S. degree from UW-Stevens Point and M.A.T. from Northern University. Along with his love of teaching math for 35 years at Oconto Falls High School, Bruce was an avid coach. He helped coach both winning basketball and football teams at Oconto Falls High School. His diligence and love of both sports helped guide teams to major wins.
Bruce was an athlete and loved the game of golf. He and his golf buddy, Ron Bredeson, made those long putts many times at River Island Golf Course where Bruce was a life-long member. The Oconto Falls men's faculty played both basketball against the OFHS varsity team and had a winning bowling team; Bruce played on both teams. Singing in the Grace Lutheran Church Choir, under the direction of Carol Helstad, was a favorite past time for Bruce, he loved singing!
Bruce spent his last years dividing time between Oconto Falls and Fort Meyers Beach, FL until he moved there permanently. With him enjoying the sun were good buddies Ronnie and Jackie Bredeson, Dave and Anne Funderburg, Al Perucco, Frank and Carol Schmechel and good friends, Rich and Libby Kesselring.
A Scholarship fund in Bruce's name to honor an outstanding athlete/student has been organized. Anyone interested in contributing may do so at the Oconto Falls High School.
A memorial service honoring Bruce's life will be held in June in Oconto Falls. Bruce will always be remembered as a good friend, generous spirit and quick wit.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2019