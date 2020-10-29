1/1
Bruce Haws
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Haws

Green Bay - Bruce Haws, 65, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 following years of heart related issues. He was born on July 3, 1955 to Robert and Shirley Haws.

Bruce married Karen Schmidt on June 17, 1978. For the past 30 years, he was a proud business owner of Midwest Scrap Metals.

He was a very kind and compassionate man to those who knew him. Bruce enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling, spending time with family, and drinking Fireball!

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karen; two daughters, Kimberly (Jake) and Keri (Bruce); six grandchildren; his mother, Shirley; his siblings, Jeannie, Robert, Gary, Ricky, and Patti; other relatives and friends.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Robert.

Due to the pandemic outbreak in the local area, a Celebration of Bruce's Life will be held at a later date. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHom.com, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of the Bruce Haws family and they will be forwarded on.

A special thank you is extended to the staffs of St. Vincent Hospital and Unity Hospice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved