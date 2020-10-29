Bruce Haws
Green Bay - Bruce Haws, 65, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 following years of heart related issues. He was born on July 3, 1955 to Robert and Shirley Haws.
Bruce married Karen Schmidt on June 17, 1978. For the past 30 years, he was a proud business owner of Midwest Scrap Metals.
He was a very kind and compassionate man to those who knew him. Bruce enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling, spending time with family, and drinking Fireball!
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karen; two daughters, Kimberly (Jake) and Keri (Bruce); six grandchildren; his mother, Shirley; his siblings, Jeannie, Robert, Gary, Ricky, and Patti; other relatives and friends.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Robert.
Due to the pandemic outbreak in the local area, a Celebration of Bruce's Life will be held at a later date. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHom.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of the Bruce Haws family and they will be forwarded on.
A special thank you is extended to the staffs of St. Vincent Hospital and Unity Hospice.