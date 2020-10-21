Bruce J. Meyer



Bruce J. Meyer, 65, was born in Oconto Falls, WI to the late Orville Meyer and Donna (Tessier) DeKeyser on April 29, 1955. He passed away on October 17, 2020. Bruce served in the United States Air Force. He then spent many years as an over-the-road truck driver until his retirement due to health issues.



Bruce is survived by his daughter Jessica (Bill) Keck - grandchildren Dakota, Hunter and Carolynn Pulaski. Siblings: Pam (Art) Sun Prairie; Cindy Woodland Park CO: Jody Gulfport MS niece Brooke; Lisa (Danny) Oconto Falls; Jon (Bridget) Castle Pines CO nephew Joshua.



Bruce will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Due to the covid pandemic a private family gathering will be held at a later date with burial at Trinity Lutheran Maple Valley.









