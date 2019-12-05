|
Bruce R. Harvey
Green Bay - Bruce R. Harvey, 65, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born on December 30, 1953, in Green Bay to Raymond and Martha (Haen) Harvey.
Bruce graduated from Southwest High School, Class of 1971. He went on to college to become a machinist. Bruce was employed currently by Bayside Machine. He married Mary Olson and together they had one daughter, Aimee. Aimee was his life - he took her to karate often. Bruce loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a longtime fan of the Green Bay Packers and NASCAR.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Aimee (Chad) Vorpahl; grandchildren, Sophia and Ayden Vorpahl; step-daughter, Jenny; step-grandchildren, Heaven and Dauntae; great-granddaughter, Penelope; six brothers and sisters; four brothers-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7; followed by the Memorial Service at 1 p.m. with Deacon Jim Gauthier officiating. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019