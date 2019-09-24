Resources
Bruce Robert Brozek


1935 - 2019
Bruce Robert Brozek

Knoxville, TN - Bruce Robert Brozek, 83, passed away peacefully in Knoxville TN on the 22nd of September 2019. Bruce was born in Green Bay, WI and later moved to Milwaukee where he met the love of his life, Sharon. Sharon and Bruce married just two months later, and subsequently moved back to Green Bay then to McFarland, WI where they raised 2 beautiful sons, Brad and Brent. Bruce spent his career working for the State of Wisconsin, and upon retirement relocated to Sarasota, FL. Despite moving south to warmer climates, he remained a lifelong Green Bay Packers Fan! Bruce joined his son Brad in Knoxville, TN in 2017 where he lived comfortably on the shores of the Tennessee River until his death. Bruce is preceded in death by his wife Sharon and son Brent, and is survived by his son Brad and daughter-in-law Ivy. In accordance with Bruce's wishes, his life will be celebrated privately with no formal services.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019
