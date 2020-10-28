1/1
Bryan De Villers
Bryan De Villers

Green Bay - Bryan De Villers, 50, died unexpectedly on October 26, 2020. He was born on Thanksgiving Day November 27, 1969 to the late Lyle and Janice (Klimek) De Villers in Green Bay, WI. Bryan lived in Green Bay all his life and graduated from Green Bay East High in 1988 and then from UWGB in 1993. He met Julie Marchant while attending college and they were married June 19, 1993. Bryans greatest pride and joy was his two daughters, who he always said, "Are the Glimmer in each of his eyes."

Bryan worked many years at Sentry and most recently he worked for Retail Data. He was also a proud crossing guard for the Green Bay School District and had his own online business. He enjoyed many years of being on the softball team, where he came to know many lifelong friends. Bryan liked to vacation anywhere he could get to by car. He enjoyed playing online games with friends, watching movies, and learning new technologies. He enjoyed spending time with his streaming community, friends, and family. Bryan was an avid Packer, Brewer, and Patriots fan. Most of all, he will be remembered by his kindness and his great sense of humor.

Bryan will be sadly missed by his wife Julie; daughters, Katelyn and Ashley; stepmom, Kathy De Villers; mother-in-law, Dianne Marchant; sisters-in-law, Jeanie (George) Spellman, Tracy (Tom) Murphy; nieces and nephews, Victoria Spellman, Lilliana, Eli, and Oliver Murphy. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Bryan was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ronald Marchant.

Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020.
