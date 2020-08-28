Bryan "Pat" Otto
Bryan "Pat" Otto, 73, Green Bay, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was born August 6, 1947 to Arthur and Marguerite (Roohr) Otto.
Pat attended St. Agnes Grade School and graduated from South West High School in 1965. Pat volunteered for the draft and entered the Army in March of 1966. He served with the 299th Engineer Battalion as a cook where he developed a special bond with four amazing guys and stayed in touch with them until his passing: Frank, Jim, Mike, and Steve.
After Vietnam he held several different jobs and then started his own lawn care business. Pat had a very strong bond with all of his customers. He was highly thought of and loved by all his clientele.
Pat was loved and highly thought of by all the people he touched; rich and poor, young, and old. He always gave to anyone who needed it.
To all his nieces and nephews, he was their favorite uncle. A special nephew was Brad Sumner.
He is survived by one son, David Otto, two sisters, Nancie O, Williams, Suzanne O. Piontek, one brother, Michael A. Otto, and 24 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur L. Otto Sr., his mother, Marguerite Ann Otto, two brothers, John A. Otto, and Arthur E. Otto Jr.
Pat was a humble man who touched many lives in a very special way. From the guys he served with in Vietnam, to his siblings, especially his brother, Mike. All Pat did came from deep in his heart.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Sunday August 30, from 2 to 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday, August 31 at St. James, 18228 County Rd. R. Denmark, from 10 to 11:00 a.m. with the Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all-in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of the Bryan Otto Family.