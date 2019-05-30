|
|
Bryan Pinchard
Marinette - Bryan G. Pinchard, 51, of Marinette passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Eagle River, WI. He was born March 27, 1968 in Green Bay to the late Eugene and Mary Ann (Bosza) Pinchard and was a 1987 graduate of Ashwaubenon High School. After high school he served three years in the US Airforce. Bryan married Joan Hubbard on February 9, 1998 in Key West FL. He earned a degree in Carpentry from NWTC. He had worked for the City of Green Bay in the parks department for 7 ½ years, Bay Lathing for 10 years and for the last 13 years at Johnson Controls (Ansul/Tyco). He enjoyed spending time with his dogs, fishing, hunting, golfing, attending concerts, driving and watching TV and Movies.
Bryan is survived by his wife Joan, two sons Jeff Mills of Windermere, FL and Jeremy Hubbard of LaCrosse, WI; a daughter Jennifer Hubbard of Minneapolis, MN; three sisters Kim Pinchard of Rhinelander, WI, Vicky (Jay) Charles and Sherri (Mark) Barrette both of Green Bay, WI; two step-sisters Sally (Ken) Goodman of Green Bay and Jean Knitter of DePere; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father William Thierling.
Visitation will be held at Thielen Funeral Home on Friday May 31st from 3pm to 5pm.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 30, 2019