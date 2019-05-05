|
|
Brynn Marie Langer
Oneida - Brynn Marie Langer, 5 months, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Her early arrival on November 20, 2018 was a pleasant surprise to her parents, Jeremy and Julia (Kultgen) Langer. She was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay. Brynn was a shining light full of joy. She loved cuddling with Mom, laughing with Dad and playing with her big brother and sister. Brynn enjoyed Facetiming with Mamma and Pa and sitting on Grandpa Butter's lap. She was the perfect completion to her family and will be deeply missed.
Brynn is survived by her loving parents, Jeremy and Julia Langer; her brother, Parker (age 5); her sister, McKenna (age 2); paternal grandparents, Lance and Gwen "Mamma" Langer; maternal grandfathers, Todd (Chris Heil) Butterfield and Paul Kultgen; great grandmothers, Jean Burmeister and Sandra Butterfield; great grandparents, LeRoy and Delores Kultgen; uncles, Tyler (fiancé, Mollie Milinski) Langer and Ross Butterfield; aunt, Laura Kultgen; the family dog, Nitro; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal great grandparents, Edward Burmeister; Stanley and Agnes Langer; maternal great grandparents, Richard and Phyllis Greening; and James Butterfield.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral service 7:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Gloria Butler officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Seymour Rescue, County Rescue, Seymour Sheriff's Department, especially Sgt. Isaac Schultz, St. Mary's Hospital Emergency Room, especially nurse Lindsey for all their care and compassion during this difficult time.
Brynn-
Our lives will never be the same without you in it. We'll love you forever, like you for always, as long as we're living our baby you'll be. Until we meet again, our sweet perfect angel baby.
Love,
Mama & Daddy.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2019