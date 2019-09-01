|
Burneil Isle Carpenter
Green Bay - Burneil Carpenter, age 96, of Green Bay, WI passed away peacefully Monday evening, August 26, 2019 at the Unity Hospice Meng Residence of De Pere. She was born August 20, 1923, to Jay and Lillian Bosley in Watertown, SD. She married Joseph (Joe) Carpenter of Kingsford, MI on June 8, 1944 at Camp Blanding, FL, prior to his deployment to the Pacific Theater in World War II.
Burneil is predeceased by her husband; two brothers, Roy Bosley, Iron Mountain, MI, and Paul Bosley, Green Bay, WI; daughter-in-law, Kellie Carpenter and granddaughter, Cassidy Quinn Carpenter, Green Bay, WI.
She will be greatly missed by her children: Jay Carpenter (Bonnie), Jupiter, FL; Kay Carpenter, Green Bay, WI; Lloyd Carpenter, Green Bay, WI; and her special grandchild, Hailie Gagnon (Robert).
In earlier years she was a licensed beautician, worked at Sears credit department, Vorpahl Fire and Safety Co, and the Curative Workshop in Green Bay, WI. She enjoyed, with great delight, any social gathering and had many friends which she cherished across the country. If you had the pleasure of knowing her, you will know how much she will be missed. She also enjoyed boating and was known as the Grande Dame of the Green Bay Yachting Club.
During the winter, prior to her husband Joe's death, they camped and cross-country skied in Door County and enjoyed road trips to Florida. She absolutely hated cooking and sewing and would fully admit she was not good at either. Every evening she looked forward to her cocktail, rye whiskey in a tub, lots of ice with a splash of water and was known to object if it was a "see through drink". She loved life and lived it to the fullest!
Per her wishes, there will be no formal funeral, although in true Burneil fashion, there will be a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date at the Green Bay Yachting Club. Please do not send flowers, however donations in her honor can be sent to Unity Hospice of De Pere. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019