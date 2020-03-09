|
|
Burnell Christensen
Denmark - Burnell K. Christensen, age 86 of Denmark, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born on February 14, 1934 to the late Robert and Marie Christensen in Green Bay. Burnell served his country in the United States Army. He married Maysel Mleziva in Kellnersville on October 28, 1961. He enjoyed Lake fishing (with Suster), hunting with family, camping and traveling. Burnell enjoyed collecting John Deere tractors and beer cans, was well as listening to polka music and watching western movies. Burnell was a board member of Denmark Elderly Housing, member of the Men's 22 Club and Norseman Snowmobile Club.
He is survived by his loving wife, Maysel, children; Sheila (John) Arndt, Denmark, Renee (friend Aaron Pomplun), St. Paul, MN, Amy (Richard) Rawson, Waupaca, WI, Brian (Kathy) Christensen, Tisch Mills, WI, Bruce (Christine) Christensen and Brad (Kristy) Christensen, Wrightstown, WI, grandchildren; Anna, Matthew Arndt, Erin (Cole) TeBeest, Hannah Rawson, Jessica, Cody and Cassanda Christensen, Connar and Heather Christensen and Keyla Christensen. He is further survived by his sister Helen (Kurt) Welsing as well many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding Burnell in death are his parents, stepmother, Rose Christensen, the parents who raised him, Art and Della Christensen, granddaughter, Julia Christensen, brothers, Milton and Roger Christensen as well as his mother and father in law, and his sister in law.
Family and friends may call at Cotter Funeral Home, 536 County Rd R, Denmark beginning at 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Visitation will continue Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 435 Wisconsin Ave, Denmark with service to follow at 11:00 am, Pastor Andy Zoerb officiating.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020