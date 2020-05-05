|
Buster (Lyndon) Klitzke
Black Creek - Buster (Lyndon) L. Klitzke, 63, of Black Creek, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his home. Lyndon was born February 17, 1957.
Along with his brother Randy, Buster began his career in the family business, Klitzke Construction Company. He later continued as Heavy Equipment Operator for Sam Sommers Construction, and was currently employed by Martell Construction Company. He was a skilled builder and engineer of various hobbies. He enjoyed drag racing, working on cars, and constructing amazing hobby train sets, planes, ships and rockets for his beloved grandchildren to enjoy. Buster always had a job to do and always exceeded expectations. As an avid provider, Buster left his legacy in the home he built to his dedicated wife, which will forever hold beautiful memories for his loving family. After a devastating battle with cancer, he was united with Christ on May 5, 2020. We would like to thank first responders, nurses, and hospice staff at ThedaCare, along with the ICU staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center.
Mostly, we would like to thank Jesus for his merciful love and guidance and look forward to joining him in Heaven. He will be missed by many.
Buster is survived by his wife Patricia and three children, Jeremy (Anushka) Klitzke, Portland, OR; Nicholas (Katie) Klitzke, Eagan, MN; and Danelle (Ryan) Klaver, Kaukauna, WI, seven grandchildren: Lena Shenoy, Aakash Klitzke, Maddie and Cal Klitzke, Lacy Zartner, Graham and Reese Klaver, Siblings: Connie (David) Vande Hei, Suring, WI; Randy (special friend Leslie Calkins) Klitzke, Black Creek, WI; Amy (Richard) Lu Maye, Black Creek, WI. Buster is preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Carol (Felton) Klitzke, his brother Jeffrey Klitzke and grandparents Ervin and Florence Felton, Black Creek, WI.
Family will have a private service on a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 5 to May 10, 2020