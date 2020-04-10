|
|
Butch Knuth
De Pere - Gene Fredrick "Butch" Knuth, of De Pere, died April 5, 2020, after suffering a heart attack. He died peacefully while listening to the recorded work of his favorite musicians.
Butch was born May 14, 1938 in Green Bay to Otto and Claire Knuth. He attended St. Matthew Grade School then graduated from Premontre High School in 1956. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to '58, including time overseas.
Butch married Carol (Berner) Knuth on November 24, 1960. Across some 60 years of marriage, they raised six children, numerous pets and more than a little havoc. Gregarious and fun loving, the couple drew a multitude of friends. Nobody who met Butch and Carol didn't like them.
Faith and family were first with Butch, he was a man of prayer, elected as Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus Abbot Pennings Council 3955 of De Pere. Nothing put a bigger smile on his face, or more joy in his heart, than to have all his children and grandchildren together for some family time.
His favorite activity was to gather at the Knuth cottage near Crivitz where all were welcome. There he put his naval training to work as a pontoon boat skipper on the Peshtigo Flowage.
Butch worked most of his career at Shade Business Information Systems where he served as maintenance supervisor and safety officer at plants in several states. He handled similar duties at FMC Corporation and St. Norbert College. With strong understanding of mechanics and construction, he was a problem solver.
Always putting others first, Butch volunteered as a scout leader, coach and in recent years, devoted more than 1,000 hours of work to Green Bay's VA Health Center. He was a member of the American Legion Sullivan Post 11 and Loyal Order of Moose.
Butch showed his children the world, leading them on countless vacations across the U.S. At home, he was pleased by the color in his flower gardens and instilled a love of gardening in his children.
Many musicians brought Butch unending joy. Jimmy Buffet's music made Butch proud to be a Parrothead. He knew the words to all songs by Jerry Jeff Walker and sang them often. Nicknamed Colonel Butch, he was honored to be called manager of The Acme Pickers.
Butch is survived by his wife, Carol, and children Amy (Eugene) Zdanovec, Little Chute; Mike (Lori) Knuth, Windsor, Colorado; Sara (Will Cayemberg) Herrscher, De Pere; Patrick (Amy) Knuth, De Pere; Matthew Knuth, De Pere; and Christopher (Lisa) Knuth, Green Bay. Grandchildren include Nathan, Brett and Bryce Zdanovec; Carlie Knuth; Hailey, Emmit (Pejha), Jack and Addy Herrscher; Austin and Quintin Knuth; and Deacon Knuth.
Butch was preceded in death by parents Otto and Claire Knuth; mother- and father-in-law Lawrence and Grace Berner; and brother- and sister-in-law Jim and Barb Berner.
A memorial service and celebration of Butch's life will be held in summer 2020 at a park to be named. Music by The Acme Pickers. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established- please direct donations to the family. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020