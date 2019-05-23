|
|
Byron J. McDougal
Oconto Falls - Byron J. McDougal, Oconto Falls, died in his sleep at home on his 83rd birthday. He was born May 20, 1936 in Oconto Falls to Glen and Viola (Keith) McDougal. Byron grew up in Oconto Falls where he attended St. Anthony Catholic grade school before graduating from Oconto Falls High School with the class of 1954. Following graduation, he enlisted into the US Air Force and was stationed in Texas, Washington D.C. and Okinawa, Japan.
Upon his honorable discharge from the military, Byron went to work for American Motors Corp. in Milwaukee and later Kenosha, retiring in 1988 back to Oconto Falls. During retirement he looked after his elderly parents, did things around town, hunted and especially enjoyed ice fishing.
Survivors are one brother, Daniel (Janet) McDougal, Green Bay; two sisters-in-law, Janet McDougal, Manitowoc; Karen Peterson-McDougal, Oconto Falls; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert and John McDougal.
Visitation will be held 9-11 am Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls. Committal services with military honors will follow at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery, Oconto Falls.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2019