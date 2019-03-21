Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Calvin F. Knaide Iv


1945 - 2019
Calvin F. Knaide Iv Obituary
Calvin F. Knaide IV

Green Bay - Calvin F. Knaide IV, 73, of Green Bay, beloved husband of Lori (Uphill) Knaide, departed this life peacefully with family by his side on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Odd Fellow Nursing Home.

Cal was born on September 28, 1945 in Bangor, ME, son of the late Calvin F. Knaide III and Dorothy (Woods) Knaide. In his early years he worked as a Police Officer with the City of Bangor, following a long line of family officers. He came to Wisconsin and obtained his Masters Degree in Education. He met his wife Lori and they were married on June 6, 1980. Throughout his career he taught drivers education, physical education, mine safety, as well as many volunteer activities. While teaching he was an Assistant Football Coach and Cross Country Coach. He also worked for the American Red Cross as a Hurricane Disaster Relief Coordinator. In his spare time Cal enjoyed wood working, painting, wood burning, swimming, and biking.

He is survived by his wife Lori, and 6 children: Calvin F. Knaide V, Tamara Holder, Christopher (Mahala) Coshenet, Brian Coshenet, Stephanie (Haji) Johnson, and Aaron (Candy) Knaide. He also leaves a sister, Marjorie Knaide, along with grandchildren: Calvin VI, Vanessa, Cahmon, Tacoda, Aysha, Josephine, Loriann, Sebastian, Leanna, Mason, Kendra, Logan, and Brianna. Cal also leaves great grandchildren: Onyx and Arya, along with numerous extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by 2 sisters, Carol and Debbie, and a brother, Shawn.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23rd from 9 AM - 11 AM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue. A service celebrating Cal's life will follow at 11 AM. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Bangor, ME.

Cal wanted to express his gratitude to the staff of Odd Fellow and Unity Hospice for the care given to him throughout his final journey.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
