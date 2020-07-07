1/1
Calvin L. DeBaker
1934 - 2020
Calvin L. DeBaker

Luxemburg - Calvin DeBaker, 86, passed away Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020, at a local hospital. Born March 17, 1934, on the 100-year-old family homestead, he is the son of the late Camille and Clara (Derenne) DeBaker. He married the former Mary Ann Joski on April 14, 1956, at St. Phillip's Catholic Church and she preceded him in death on August 8, 2016. Cal farmed on the family's four-generation farm and was a machinist at Kewaunee Engineering and at Paper Converting for 35 years. Along the way he raised dairy cattle, mink, and Hereford cattle. Cal also did solo singing for weddings. He enjoyed working with the wood lathe, stamp collecting, antiquing, landscaping, orchid gardening, genealogy, taxidermy, hunting at the family camp, and he truly enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Cal is survived by his five children and their spouses, Steve (Andrea) DeBaker of Greenleaf, WI, and their son, Jason (Beth) DeBaker, and their children, Layla and Jayden DeBaker; Mark (Roxy) DeBaker of Denmark, WI, and their children, Eric (Karen) DeBaker and their children, Lillian and Clara DeBaker, Kendra (Clif) Kuehl, and their child, Evelyn; Dave (Sharon) DeBaker of Abrams, WI, and their children, Hunter and Forrest DeBaker; Paul (Bobbie) DeBaker, of Green Bay and his step-daughter, Brooke and her children, Mya and Airyan; Jim (Carolyn) DeBaker, of Green Bay and their children, Jared, Jacob, and Sarah; one sister, Lynn (Jerry) Schauer; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Donna Deprey, Robert (Sandra) Joski, Rose (Ron) Piontek, and Patricia Joski.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; parents, Camille and Clara DeBaker; father and mother-in-law, Nick and Ann Joski; sister-in-law, Barbara (Norbert) Lax, brothers-in-law, John Joski and John Deprey.

Visitation at Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St. Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4 PM until 7 PM. Parish Wake service at 7 PM Thursday. VISITATION WILL CONTINUE FRIDAY AT MALCORE FUNERAL HOME FROM 7AM UNTIL 8AM when we will process to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 211 N. Maple Street, for a Requiem High Mass at 8:30 AM, with Canon Antoine Boucheron celebrating. Entombment at Nicolet Memorial Gardens.

Please observe good health practices in light of the COVID-19 health concerns.

Cal's family extends a special thank you to the caring staff of Bellin Hospital and to his very special group of friends, Dave and Verna Peer, Mark and Cheryl Bader, and Bill and Sue Vanevenhoven.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Malcore Funeral Home
JUL
9
Wake
07:00 PM
Malcore Funeral Home
JUL
10
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 AM
Malcore Funeral Home
JUL
10
Requiem Mass
08:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
