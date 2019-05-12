|
Candace "Candy" Simmons
Green Bay - Candace "Candy" M. Simmons, 61, Green Bay, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Candy was born on August 16, 1957 in Green Bay, the daughter of Alfred "Buck" and Joan (Thibaudeau) McAllister. Candy was a graduate of Green Bay West High School of 1975. She had many interests in life and among some of them included her love of reading books and movie watching along with getting her hair and nails done.
Candy is survived by her 2 children Blair Renel, Tyler (Elizabeth) Simmons, 7 grandchildren Steven, Sophia, Michael, Cordell, Chania, Olivia, Tyana, her parents Buck and Joan, 6 sisters and 6 brothers-in-law Vicki (Dale) Liebergen, Amy (Fred) Villarreal, Kim (Wayne) Skar, Lisa (Terry) Hartel, Jodi (Rick) Ward, Kris (Mark) Finendale, 2 brothers and 2 sisters-in-law Alfred Jr (Vicki) McAllister, Dan (Tammy) McAllister. She is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by 2 infants brothers, Randall and Russell, 1 niece Amanda Skar,
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Saint Bernard Parish, 2040 Hillside Lane. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM. with Rev. Paul Radetski Officiating.
The family would like to offer a warm note of appreciation to Cross Roads West Nursing Home, the staff of Bellin Hospital for all of their loving care and compassion shown to Candace. Also, a heartfelt thank-you to Unity Hospice, for the dignified manner in which they cared for Candace~ your kindness will never be forgotten. Finally, a special thank you to Jamel Rogers for all of his assistance and acceptance through the years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2019