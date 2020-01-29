Services
Candice Robinson Obituary
Candice Robinson

Green Bay - Candice M. Robinson, 34, Green Bay, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born October 27, 1985 in Ft. Bragg, NC, daughter to William and Laurie (Roffers) Robinson.

Candice loved animals, shopping, and fashion. She always had a smile on her face.

Survivors include her mother, Laurie; 2 children: Jordan and Jasmine; 2 sisters, Jennifer and Sara and their children; longtime partner, Jason.

Candice was preceded in death by her father, William.

Family and friends may visit the Kroc Center Church, 1315 Lime Kiln Road, on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A celebration of Candice's life will be at 7 p.m.

"We miss and love you; we wish we could hug you and tell you we love you one more time." Jordan and Jasmine
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -