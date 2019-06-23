|
Carl H. Groonwald
De Pere - Carl Herman Groonwald, age 85, passed away at his home in De Pere, Wisconsin, surrounded by his family on June 19, 2019. Carl was born on the Groonwald family farm in Shawano County on October 14, 1933. Son of Elmer and Sarah (Arndt), Carl farmed alongside his parents and two surviving sisters, Dorothy (Steffek) and Gloria (Gildemeister). After graduating High School, he honorably served in the US Army. After his military service, Carl returned to Wisconsin and began a successful career in construction, contributing to many building projects around Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Carl married Judy (Nashland), his best friend and life partner, on December 4, 1965. Carl and Judy treasured time spent together with family and friends across the country, especially at the "little cabin" near Ewen, Michigan, and spending winters in Phoenix, Arizona. Carl loved golfing, trout fishing on the Little Beaver, the Brewers and the Packers. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Green Bay, where he served in many roles in the Church. Carl is survived by his loving wife, Judy of 53 years, sisters Dorothy and Gloria, children, Richard (Julie), Randy (Jodi), Rory (Sue), Michelle (Rhett), Heidi, Karen (Steve), Heather, 16 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who all admired their uncle Carl.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 501 Howe St, Green Bay, Wisconsin 54301 on June 27, 2019 at 11:00AM, with visitation beginning at 9:00AM. A friend and counselor to many, Carl will be dearly missed. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made on behalf of Carl with either the Disabled Veterans of America, or Unity Hospice 2366 Oak Ridge Circle, De Pere, Wisconsin 54115 (unityhospice.org). Our family would like to express appreciation to all of those who called, visited, sent cards of encouragement, and dropped off food - your kindness will never be forgotten. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2019