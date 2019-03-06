|
Carl L. Buchanan, Sr.
Green Bay - Carl L. Buchanan, 91, Green Bay, passed away on Sunday March 3, 2019. He was born March 8, 1927 in Newark, New Jersey to the late Walter and Mildred (Hodges) Buchanan. Carl served his country in the Army Air Corps as a Private First Class from May 4, 1945 to December 28, 1946. Following his service, he attended Newark College of Engineering and on June 25, 1949 he married Jacqueline "Jackie" Adams in Belleville, New Jersey. Carl worked for the Kimberly Clark Corp. as a Senior Research and Development Engineer, retiring in 1991.
Carl enjoyed the outdoors, whether golfing, boating, skiing, or flying his handmade model airplanes. He also liked to read, sing, and create wonderful wood carvings.
Carl is survived by his wife Jackie, children; Walter (Mary) Buchanan, Laura Buchanan (Mounir El Hmamsi) Carl (Deb) Buchanan, as well as seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and two step grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may call after 11:00AM Thursday March 7, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, until time of service at 1:00PM with Pastor Dennis Pierce officiating. Full military rites will follow. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.
Though, in recent years, dementia robbed his capacity to always comprehend the complexities of his daily life, it did not steal his spirit of gratitude and ability to recognize and acknowledge the value in others. He truly brightened his world with his spontaneous singing, colorful stories and always-quick wit, even in his final days. All of us who had the privilege to know him, especially those of us who called him our loved one, were profoundly blessed!
There are no words to adequately express the gratitude we have in our hearts for the staff at Carolina Assisted Living in Appleton and AseraCare Hospice, Green Bay. Thank you for caring for him and loving him as much as we did!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019