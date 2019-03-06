Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl L. Buchanan Sr.


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl L. Buchanan Sr. Obituary
Carl L. Buchanan, Sr.

Green Bay - Carl L. Buchanan, 91, Green Bay, passed away on Sunday March 3, 2019. He was born March 8, 1927 in Newark, New Jersey to the late Walter and Mildred (Hodges) Buchanan. Carl served his country in the Army Air Corps as a Private First Class from May 4, 1945 to December 28, 1946. Following his service, he attended Newark College of Engineering and on June 25, 1949 he married Jacqueline "Jackie" Adams in Belleville, New Jersey. Carl worked for the Kimberly Clark Corp. as a Senior Research and Development Engineer, retiring in 1991.

Carl enjoyed the outdoors, whether golfing, boating, skiing, or flying his handmade model airplanes. He also liked to read, sing, and create wonderful wood carvings.

Carl is survived by his wife Jackie, children; Walter (Mary) Buchanan, Laura Buchanan (Mounir El Hmamsi) Carl (Deb) Buchanan, as well as seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and two step grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call after 11:00AM Thursday March 7, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, until time of service at 1:00PM with Pastor Dennis Pierce officiating. Full military rites will follow. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.

Though, in recent years, dementia robbed his capacity to always comprehend the complexities of his daily life, it did not steal his spirit of gratitude and ability to recognize and acknowledge the value in others. He truly brightened his world with his spontaneous singing, colorful stories and always-quick wit, even in his final days. All of us who had the privilege to know him, especially those of us who called him our loved one, were profoundly blessed!

There are no words to adequately express the gratitude we have in our hearts for the staff at Carolina Assisted Living in Appleton and AseraCare Hospice, Green Bay. Thank you for caring for him and loving him as much as we did!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now