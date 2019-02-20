Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Clare Catholic Parish (St. Paul Site)
Wrightstown, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clare Catholic Parish (St. Paul Site)
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Newhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl L. Newhouse

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carl L. Newhouse Obituary
Carl L. Newhouse

Kaukauna - Carl L. Newhouse, 85, Kaukauna, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Friends may visit at St. Clare Catholic Parish (St. Paul Site), Wrightstown on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm. Visitation will continue Saturday at the church from 9:00-10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with full military honors to follow. Cotter Funeral Care is assisting the family. A full obituary will follow in tomorrow's paper. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.