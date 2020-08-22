Carl P. Heise, Jr.



Carl P. Heise, Jr., age 72, of River Falls, WI, died peacefully in his sleep on August 17th at 1:10am after a ten-month long battle with melanoma. He was born July 31st, 1948 in Oconto, WI to the late Carl Sr. and Dorothy (Caldie) Heise. Carl graduated from Lena High School in 1966, and graduated from UW-River Falls in 1974 with a Bachelor's Degree in Animal Science. He served in the US Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska.



Carl started working for Toby Ailport in college, eventually purchasing the business in January, 1978. He owned and operated Carl Heise Excavating for over 25 years where his slogan was "I Move the Earth." Afterwards, he worked for Total Excavating until the time of his death. Carl owned several other businesses during his life including Heise Drywall and Instant Shade.



Carl was a member of the River Falls Sportsman's Club and was an avid hunter and ice fisherman. He was very involved in Parker and Hilde's FFA and fair activities. He enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, his hobby farm, and trips to his cabin in Webster, WI. He was a proud Packer's fan, and held season tickets at Lambeau Field. Carl had a great group of friends who he spent many evenings with, trading jokes and stories at Emma's and Mel's.



Carl is survived by his four children: Lisa (Scott) Vanasse, Menomonie, Brandon (Leslie) Heise, Hudson, Parker (Nicky) Heise, River Falls, and Hilde Heise, River Falls; and his five grandchildren: Abigail and Andrew Vanasse, William and Jacob Heise, and Delta Heise. He is also survived by his siblings: Patti (Wayne) Whiting, Oconto, Tom (Connie) Heise, Peshtigo, Carol (Mike) Sentowski, Green Bay, and Gerald Heise, Green Bay.



Besides his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his brother Donald, and sister Sharon.



Per Carl's wishes, no services will be held. Thank you to all of Carl's friends and family who celebrated his 72nd birthday with him, and for your help and support over the last few weeks. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store