Carl Prilepp
Seymour - Carl R. Prilepp, 77, of Seymour passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 6, 1942 a son of the late Robert and Dora (Hoefs) Prilepp.
He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour.
On August 17, 1963 he was united in marriage to Donna Brocker in Oneida. She preceded him in death on July 2, 2008.
He built and operated Carl's Auto Clinic for many years until retiring in 1996.
Carl had many hobbies that include stock car racing, a hobby farm, gardening, his apple trees, and he loved his chickens.
He enjoyed carpentry and had built his auto shop, his home, and his cottage with the help of family and friends. Carl enjoyed going on trips with Donna, family and friends. He was known to collect rocks, roosters, die-cast cars and tractors.
Carl enjoyed visiting with family and friends, being known for his humor. His family was always the first priority, and he never left without saying, "I love you".
He is survived by his special friend, Beverly Anderson; his loving dog, Muffy; children: Lisa (special friend, Dallas Garvey) Everson, Leigh Ann Linsmeyer, Brian (special friend, Jennifer Matuszak) Prilepp, Lori (Sean) Lemerand, and Christopher (Tracy) Prilepp; fourteen grandchildren: Jacob (Nicole), Scott (fiance, Brian) and Mitchell (special friend, Miranda) Everson; Adam (Ashley), Daniel (special friend, Sage) and Nicholas Linsmeyer; Makayla (Ryan) Schuh, Jared (special friend, Holly) and Jordyn Prilepp; Alexis, Arianna and Ashley Lemerand; Brianna (special friend, Austin) and Braeden Prilepp; nine great-grandchildren: Addie, Lily, Mylo, Owen, Brynn, Naquilo, Isaac, Janessa, Zoey, and two more on the way. He is further survived by his sisters: Marcella (Vernon) Sachs and Carol (Tony) Brunner; his in-laws: Margaret Schroeder, Carl (Debbie) Brocker, Jill Brocker, William Van Boxtel, Melvin Brocker, and Arlene Davis. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his great-grandson, Jace Linsmeyer; son-in-law, Chris Everson; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Melvin and Angeline Brocker; brothers-in-law, Larry Schroeder, John Brocker, Butch Davis, and Jacob (Kathy) Satterlee; sisters-in-law: Jo (Fred) Bailey, Barbara Van Boxtel, and Barbara Brocker.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour, on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor Ty Stoneburner officiating. Burial will take place in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Seymour.
Online condolences may be expressed to Carl's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Special thanks to Unity Hospice, especially Cheryl, Heather, and Chaplain Nicole for all of your wonderful care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019