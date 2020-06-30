Carl Wagner
Seymour - Carl Wagner, 89, Seymour passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 28, 2020, with his family at his side. The son of the late Fred and Frances (Windel) Wagner was born November 5, 1930. Carl was born on the family dairy farm, where he lived and farmed until the age of 60. On November 11, 1950, Carl was united in marriage with Joan Cleven. Joan preceded him in death on May 6, 2010.
Carl was a lifelong member of St. Sebastian Parish in Isaar. He was a member of the Outagamie County Fair Association, was a board member of the Midland Co-op and the Seymour school district. Carl was proud to serve as a volunteer firefighter with the Seymour Rural Fire Department. He liked hunting, fishing, camping, and taking care of his cardinals. Carl enjoyed playing slow-pitch soft ball in his younger years. He was a generous, caring, kind, hard-working man who was respected by all. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Carl is survived by his children: Sharon (Tom) Prevost, Green Bay; Chris (Judy Sigl) Wagner, Underhill; Judy (Larry) Larson, Kaukauna; Sue (Russ) Miller-Evensen, Greenville; and William Wagner, Black Creek; a special daughter-in-law, Debbie Wagner, Freedom; nine grandchildren: Wendy Wagner, Scott (Shela) Prevost, Trisha (Cory) Krizizke, Jeff (Ricki) Wagner, Melissa Hooyman, Jenna (Brendan) Anderson, Jared (Jamie) Hammel, Justin (Amy) Miller, and David (Nikki) Miller; 21 great-grandchildren: Chloe, Mason, Jackson, Leah, Emily, Kyle, Sierra, Piper, Chase, Adelyn, Jack, Hadley, Kaleb, Hannah, Ethan, Rob, Grace, Mady, Alanna, Lyndon, and Glennyn; siblings: Dorothy Dimmer, Gladys Schaumberg, and Shirley (Gene) Kropp; two sisters-in-law, Jane Cleven and Joyce Cleven; and special friend, Judy Marohl. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife, Joan, Carl was preceded in death by one son, Jerry Wagner; one son-in-law, Glenn Miller; siblings: Ray (Gladys) Wagner, Margaret (Joe) Vanden Heuvel, Lucille (Philip) Schwab, Helen (Fritz) Hill, Delores (Robert) Fleming, and infant sister, Betty Ann Wagner; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ervin Dimmer, Gerald Schaumberg, Lloyd (Rita) Cleven, Dorothy (John) Heezen, Gerald Cleven, David (Ruth) Cleven, Jeanette (Cletus) VanLanen, Dan Cleven, Jack Cleven, and William Cleven.
Per Carl's request, due to Covid-19 and the health concerns of some family members, a private funeral service will be held at St. Sebastian Church in Isaar. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
The family extends a special thanks to Carl's caregivers, Mary and Patt, as well as the staff of Unity Hospice, for their compassionate care. Also, a heartfelt thanks to all the neighbors and friends who supported our family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.