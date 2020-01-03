|
|
Carlos "Patty PanAm" Alberto Ruiz
Green Bay - Carlos "Patty PanAm" Alberto Ruiz, 51, passed away peacefully with his family at his side, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, while at a local hospital. Born on June 20, 1968, in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, he is the son of Silfa Lydia Medina and Carlos Ruiz Lisboa. At a very young age, Carlos was always interested in serving others and volunteered in many ways. He was passionate about helping others with poor health and would assist in training others in life saving practices including CPR. After graduating high school, Carlos, pursued and accomplished his dream of becoming a flight attendant. He remained passionate throughout his life in fighting for human rights and education for all. Carlos had the gift of always being able to make others laugh. He will always be remembered for his love of games and puzzles. Most importantly, Carlos, would put others needs before his own. He will be deeply missed by all.
Carlos is survived by his parents, Silfa, Green Bay; Carlos (Carmen), Puerto Rico; sister, Nydia, Green Bay; niece, Kimberly, Green Bay; aunts and uncles, Casilda (Wilson) and daughters, Jaiza, Jarlene; Juan; Celenia and son, Juan Manuel and daughters, Yomary and Yaritza; niece and nephews, Maribel, Javier, Emilio, Jose; Lourdes and her children, David, Enrique, Humberto, Puerto Rico; very special friends, John Roarty and his mother, Lorraine and family, Nicole Daul, Elbert Bryant, Dina, Cheryl, Terry, Dotty, Dolly, Maria Boll, Timona, Mary Ann, Greg, Grisel, Heather, and Beverly.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Maria Pagan and Lorenzo Medina; paternal grandparents, Manuel Ruiz and Viola Lisboa; nephew, Christopher Lee Gonzalez, Jr.; aunt, Minerva Medina; uncles, Gilberto Medina and Jesus Medina.
Private family services will be held at a future date in Puerto Rico. Malcore (East) Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.
Carlos's family extends a special thank you to Joy, his social worker; DaVida Dialysis Center, St. Vincent Hospital, the management team at his apartment, and to everyone who was involved with his care over the many years.
Donations to the Salvation Army or any other wonderful charity may be made on Carlos's memory.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020