Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
(715) 623-3787
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
Carlton Zuelke Obituary
Carlton Zuelke

White Lake - Carlton H. Zuelke, age 90, of White Lake, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at his daughter's home in Green Bay under the care of Unity Hospice. He was born on April 26, 1929, in Hollandtown, Wis. a son of the late Theodore and Edna (Spietz) Zuelke. He married Dulcia Meeks on February 16, 1952, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Green Bay.

Carlton was a graduate of Green Bay East High School, class of 1949. He was employed by Westinghouse Corporation in Green Bay and moved to White Lake in 1991.

He will be remembered for his Elton rummage sales. He enjoyed being a part of restoring the White Lake Railroad Depot and Museum, and was a member of the Elton School Preservation Society.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Dulcia; a daughter, Debra (life partner Howard Miller) Stibbs of Green Bay; a son, Carl (Sharon) Zuelke Jr. of Martinsville, Ind.; four grandchildren, Stacy (Jon) Judkins, Cory Zuelke, Vanessa (Brian Jahnke) Zuelke and Corey (Sarah) Miller; three great-grandchildren, Emma and Maxwell Judkins, and Octavia Zuelke; adopted daughter, Dottie Hoopingarner of White Lake; a sister, Ethel Elliot of Florida; two brothers, Harris (Judy) Zuelke of Indiana and Theodore (Jackie) Zuelke of Green Bay.

He was preceded in death by a son, Tom Zuelke; two sisters, Viola Kellermann and Florence Smith; and two brothers, Lloyd and Otto Zuelke.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo with Rev. Marvin Kindle officiating. Burial will take place in Bent Cemetery, Bryant. Visitation will be Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Thank you to Unity Hospice, Jennifer, Ashley, Kathy and Chaplain Bob for all the support and kindness shown to Carl and his family.

Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2019
