Carmen Kowalczyk
Sobieski - Carmen Kowalczyk, 83, Green Bay and formerly of Sobieski, peacefully passed away Monday morning, November 16, 2020, at Alpha Senior Concepts in Howard. The former Carmen Blanco was born January 31, 1937, in Puerto Rico and moved to Chicago as a young girl. It was there she met Casey Kowalczyk. The couple was married September 3, 1955, in Chicago. She worked for many years at Lowery Electronics in Chicago and then in Romeoville. After retirement the couple moved to Morgan.
Carmen was a very generous and loving mother who would give her family the shirt off her back. She enjoyed crocheting and gardening. Carmen especially loved her grandchildren and treasured every opportunity to be their babysitter.
Carmen is survived by her two sons: David (Roberta) Kowalczyk and Paul (Donna) Kowalczyk; grandchildren: David Jr. (Alicia Jones) Kowalczyk, Nicole Kowalczyk (Brandon Amaloo), Kathryn Kowalczyk, and Miranda and Alyssa Kowalczyk; one brother, Chommy Blanco; one sister-in-law, Caroline Pienkos; one brother-in-law, Teddy (Linda) Kowalczyk; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Casey, on October 14, 2015.
Because of current concerns with COVID-19, a private Funeral Mass for the family will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Sobieski, Fr. Francis Nussi presiding. Burial will take place in St. John Cantius Cemetery.
