Carol A. Williquette
Green Bay - Carol A. Williquette, 88, went to her eternal home on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born to the late Raymond and Beulah (Mathison) Dimmer. Carol graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1951 and went on to work for the Green Bay Press Gazette. She was married to Jerome (Jerry) Williquette on May 5, 1956. He preceded her in death in April of 1973. They enjoyed creating wonderful family memories with their four children on camping trips with the Wisconsin Campers Association and Packerland Campers. After Jerry's passing at the age of 39, Carol worked at Sure Way and the Boston Store doing what she loved, helping others. She enjoyed caring for her home and family, creating beautiful Christmas ornaments and other crafts, bowling, volunteering her time with various organizations, and most of all, spending time with family and friends. With a kind, generous heart and strong faith, she impacted so many around her and will be dearly missed.
Carol is survived by her children, Scott (Wendy) Williquette, Sturgeon Bay; Debbie (Dave) Christens, Clive, IA; and Lori Marra, Gilroy, CA; grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt) Herrmann, Michelle (Patrick) Lynch, Samantha (Brian) Klaren, Alexandra (Kevin) Stewart, Nicholas Marra, and Karli (Chuck) Spahr; step-grandchildren, Adam and Tammy Jones and Miranda Behringer; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Landon Herrmann, Madison and Connor Lynch, Jackson Klaren, and Samantha, Cody and Hunter Spahr; brother-in-law, Charles Glenn; nephew, Randy (Rhonda) Glenn and family; and nieces, Connie (Frank) Vigil, and Kathy (Mark) Ross and families, as well as numerous relatives and friends.
Carol is preceded in death by her in-laws, Raleigh and Mabel Williquette; sister, Jean Glenn; son, Steven; and granddaughter, Jessica Marra.
Visitation will be at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave, on Thursday, November 21 from 2:00 pm until the funeral service at 4:00 pm with Chaplain Judy Koeune-Brown officiating.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Alpha Senior Concepts - Howard and SouthernCare Hospice for the loving care, compassion and comfort they provided to Carol and her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at .
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019