Carol Ann Konrad



Ashwaubenon - Carol Ann Konrad, age 81, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born October 1, 1937 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to the late Arthur and Margaret (Thurston) Boycks. On August 15, 1959, she married James Konrad in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.



Carol was a member of the Lioness Club and the Tiger Bunch. She enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family.



She is survived by her husband, James; her children, Daniel (Mary) Konrad, Oshkosh; David (Kelly) Konrad, Sobieski; and Diane (Mike) Kinnard, Green Bay; five grandchildren, Nathan Konrad, Meredith (Dallas) Laramore, Kristal Konrad (fiancé, Mike Kuss), James Konrad and Kole Konrad; and her sister, Gloria (Phillip) Panoch and brother,Tom Boycks.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Jeanette Bunker, Dick Boycks, Bill Boycks, James Boycks and Joann Conklin.



Visitation for Carol will be Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 3:00 pm until the memorial service at 6:00 pm at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, with Rev. Steve Fewell officiating. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Carol's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.



The family would like to express a special thank you to the staffs of St. Mary's Hospital, Unity Hospice, the Lakeland Care Team and all of the neighbors who helped and watched over Carol and James. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019