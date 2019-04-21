|
|
Carol Ann Stoller
Albuquerque, NM - Carol Ann Stoller, Albuquerque, NM, died Friday, January 25 at the age of 65. She was born November 7, 1953 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Vernon and Ceil Stoller, both of whom predeceased her in death. She was the middle child between two brothers, Jim and Alan, who survive her. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins and countless dear friends from many parts of the country including Elaine (nee Janssen) Hansen
Carol graduated with honors from Green Bay West High School in 1972. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and the University of Wisconsin-Madison obtaining a BA Psychology/Counseling Degree in 1976. She continued her education at the University of St Thomas in Minneapolis earning a MBA Human Resource Management in 1993.
Carol began her career by working in a group home for troubled teens where she helped mentor and rehabilitate young men in need of extra guidance. This was the consistent with the kind of person Carol was--committed to social justice and wanting to make the world a better place. She coordinated and led a cross country trip with a group of those young men, providing life changing experiences for them, some of whom stayed in contact with Carol long after the trip. Throughout her life, she continued this dedication to others by donating regularly to the local charities including the Humane Society, working at food pantries, and generally wanting to share her good fortune with those who needed it.
Carol was a woman of many skills and talents. She worked for UPS early in her career. During her time there, she won an award for 'best packing of a truck' and was also one of the first female supervisors. Both of these were special feats for a young woman in an era when lead roles were held primarily my men. She was honored to help fortify the path for women who came after her. Following her time at UPS, she spent several years at the American Red Cross and Humana Insurance Company. She had an incredible work ethic in every position she held and was proud of what she accomplished in every role.
Carol loved to work out, travel, and partake of good adventures including hiking "Fourteeners", mountains that are at least 14,000 feet in elevation. Hiking Club was a source of fun and joy for her and a place where she made dear friends. Some of her favorite travels included Italy, Ireland, Sweden, Panama and South Africa.
Anyone who knew Carol would likely describe her first and foremost as independent. She moved to Albuquerque completely on her own because she loved the sunshine and needed a new challenge. She found her beloved dog, Skye, via an animal rescue and they spent 14 wonderful years together, walking the trails, visiting parks and watching balloons float overhead. Her independence also accounted for her inner strength was admired by all who knew her. It is also what allowed her to fight breast cancer for 23 years, even when it became stage IV, metastasizing to her brain. She was adamant that she would beat it when doctors said it was impossible. And beat it she did for 14 more years.
Carol had said that she would like to be remembered as compassionate and charitable. Those who loved her will also remember her awesome facial expressions, her sincerity and gratitude, and her love of the Green Bay Packers. She will be deeply missed.
Her family and friends would like to thank Rust Hospital Progressive Care Unit Team 1 for their amazing care in her final days.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 27 at the Rock Garden, 1951 Bond St, Green Bay from 1-4pm. Please come and share some of your favorite Carol memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St Jude Children's Hospital, Animal Humane New Mexico or Roadrunner Food Pantry.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019