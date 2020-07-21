Carol B. Hendricks
De Pere - Lifelong De Pere resident Carol Hendricks passed away at Woodside Villa Memory Care on July 19th, only 18 days after her beloved husband Jim. Born Carol Helen Brooks on October 1st, 1933 to Matilda (Wollenberg) and Bernard Brooks. Carol grew up on a farm in rural De Pere with three sisters and three brothers. She learned from a young age how to work hard, share, and find cheap fun!
While she was in high school, Carol and Jim corresponded via letters while he was stationed in Europe during the Korean War. Upon his discharge, they started dating and got married on September 15, 1956 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in De Pere.
Carol graduated from East DePere High School in 1951 and then worked for years as a legal secretary. At one point she even worked for "the other Carol Hendricks" making curtains!
She raised three kids and enjoyed being a wife, mother, and later a grandmother. She was active her whole life in church and school activities. She was a skilled crafter, spending much time with the quilting group at church. She consistently had squares stacked high in her sewing room, excited about the latest project!
Carol is survived by her three children: Mary Shifflett, Dan (Sandy) Hendricks and Gary (Connie) Hendricks. Grandchildren: Tyler (Megan and daughter Harper) Shifflett; Greg, Cassandra, and Lindsey Hendricks; Izaak, Seth, and Lydia Hendricks. Three brothers: Jack (Bev) Brooks, Dave (Janet) Brooks, Jim (Barb) Brooks. Three sisters: Dorothy Michalski, Mary (Jim) Maes, and Helen Rentmeester. Two sisters-in-law: Millie Walsh and Delores Vernosh. Along with many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Hendricks, and two sisters-in-law: Bernice Hendricks and Marian Kacmarynski and five brothers-in-law: Jerome "Kaz" Kacmarynski, Ron Rentmeester, Jack Walsh, Tom Michalski and Darrel Vernosh.
Family and friends may visit at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview, on Friday July 24th from 9:30am until Mass of Christian burial at 11am with the Rev. Matt Faucett officiating. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum to follow after mass at 1:30pm.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Woodside Villa Memory Care for their support, compassion and patience during Carol's journey with Alzheimer's.
Family requests that all attending the funeral wear face masks and respect social distancing. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
.