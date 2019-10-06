|
|
Caroline M. Beaupre, 96, of Hobart, died Friday October 4, 2019. The daughter of the late Edward and Leona (Merckx) Peters was born January 18, 1922 in De Pere. She married Earl Beaupre on November 17, 1945. He preceded her in death on December 31, 1995.
Carol, a graduate of St. Joseph Academy, Class of 1941,was a kind, generous, unassuming woman who loved everyone she met. She worked outside the home when her children were older, but was primarily a homemaker and accomplished seamstress. Carol made many of her children's clothes, including an occasional Superman Costume! She enjoyed her time with Earl on Lake Hilbert in the summer and winters in Mesa, AZ. She was a friend to everyone who met her.
Survivors include her children, Linda (Peter) Johnson, (children Joel and Amanda Johnson, Jodie and Eric Blumreich, Molly and Justin McGee), Donna (Kenneth) Bougie, (children, Aaron and Maria Bougie, Adam Bougie, Matthew Bougie, Angela Bougie), and Thomas (Jeanne) Beaupre (children, Robert and Tiffany Coad, Adam and Amanda Coad), great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Alaina, Sophia Johnson; Emma, Clara Blumreich; Mason, Kaila McGee; Aria Beaupre; Alex, Ella, Eli, Bryce, Conrad Bougie; Nikita, Coltan, Blake, Rhett, Avery Coad; one sister, Sylvia Schultz, one sister-in-law, Shirley Stammer. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Earl, three brothers, Francis Peters, Edward Stammer and William Stammer,
Family and friends may call at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 130 St. Matthew Street, Allouez, from 9:30 to 11:00 am on Tuesday October 8, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Tuesday at the church with Father Bob Kabat, officiating. Ryan Funeral Home of De Pere is assisting the family with arrangements. Entombment in Shrine of the Good Shepard Mausoleum. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund has been established for Heartland Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019