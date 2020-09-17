1/2
Carol J. (Joachim) Comrie
1930 - 2020
Carol J. (Joachim) Comrie

Green Bay - Carol J. (Joachim) Comrie, 89, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born in Green Bay at her grandmother's house on Shawano Ave., on November 18, 1930 to Winfred H. and Ruby L. (Moritz) Joachim.

Carol graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 1948. She served in the U.S. Navy, which is where she met Robert "Bob" Comrie and they were married on October 16, 1954 at the Naval Chapel in Millington, TN. Upon their return to Green Bay, Carol worked in sales at H.C. Prange Co. for 30 years retiring in 1995. She was a member of Incarnation Lutheran Church.

Carol and Bob loved to travel to northern Wisconsin for fishing trips. She also enjoyed working on genealogy, listening to music, gardening, and crafting.

Survivors include two daughters, Susan (David) DeBruler and Cathy (Andrew) Shankman; grandchildren, Rachel (Randy) Stuart, Nicole DeBruler, Megan DeBruler, and Benjamin (Michele) DeBruler; great-grandchildren, Brett, Eva, Logan, and Nolan; sister, Delores Smith; sister-in-law, Barb Joachim; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 63 years, Bob; her parents; brothers, Bob and Ken Joachim; brother-in-law, Ernest Smith; and her husband's family.

Friends may call at Fort Howard Memorial Park, 1350 N. Military Ave., from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, September 21; followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ralph Hankermeyer officiating. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Fort Howard Memorial Park
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fort Howard Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
