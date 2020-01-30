Services
Hansen Family Funeral and Cremation Services
1644 Lime Kiln Road
Green Bay, WI 54311
920-593-2620
Green Bay - Carol J. Hart, 92, Green Bay, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, 321 South Madison Street. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. at the church with Rev. Dick Schmeling officiating. Burial at Fairview Cemetery, Greenleaf.

A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
