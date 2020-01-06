|
Carol J. Nieft
Green Bay - On December 31, 2019 our loving Mother, Carol Jean (Osmunson) Nieft, 94, of Green Bay, passed away. She was born to the late Jacob Osmunson and Leta Webley Osmunson on March 22, 1925. Carol grew up enjoying band and choir. She graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1943. She married Philip E. Nieft January 26, 1946 at Bay View Lutheran Church, Sturgeon Bay. He proceeded her in death in 2006. Her husband was a Lutheran Pastor, and served parishes in Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Ohio and Minnesota. They retired and built their home in rural Sturgeon Bay in 1970. She was the elementary school secretary in Sturgeon Bay from 1971 to 1987. Carol and Philip lived in Sturgeon Bay for 30 years before relocating to Green Bay.
Carol and Philip took advantage of retirement to travel around the country enjoying the beauty of America and visiting relatives, and even made a trip to Europe.
Carol was known for her kind and compassionate spirit. She was quick to smile and loved to socialize. She passed her love of music and animals on to her children. She has a deep faith in God and rarely missed a chance to feel closer to God.
Carol is survived by a son, Michael (Dawn) Nieft, daughter Nancy (Tim) Zmyslo, grandson Adam Nieft and his fiancé Shawna Petrasek, sisters in laws Francis Roskom, Bonnie Nieft, Dorothy Nieft, and brother-in-law Herb (Donna) Nieft, many nieces and nephews.
Carol was proceeded in death by her brother, Donald Osmunson and granddaughter Tayler Nieft.
Visitation will be held at Incarnation Lutheran Church, 2701 9th Street, Green Bay, on Friday, January 10th at 9:30 a.m. followed by the service that Carol personally requested at 11:00.
Carol's family would like to thank the caring staff at Woodside Lutheran Home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020