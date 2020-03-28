|
|
Carol J. Woodke
Freedom - Carol J. Woodke (Vanderperren), age 75, of Freedom, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 25, 2020. She was born on February 9, 1945, daughter of the late Cletus and Viola Vanderperren. Carol married the love of her life, Jerry Woodke on October 16, 1965. They have celebrated over 54 years of marriage.
Carol was a shopping enthusiast, and that may be an understatement. She loved creating flower arrangements and home decorating. Carol and Jerry enjoyed many of their weekends at car shows, and she loved talking with everyone there. Her big smile was extremely contagious and beautiful.
Carol was a member of the Freedom Auxiliary unit #7692 and St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Her faith was extremely important to her, she never missed a Sunday Mass. Carol's personality was larger than life and she will be truly missed.
Carol is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerry Woodke; children: Brian (Jill) Woodke and Michelle (Matt) Fischer; grandchildren: Connor and Mackenzie Woodke, Kaitelynn, Aeryial, Chas and Ian Fischer; brothers and sisters-in-law: Fred (Mary) and Don (Jan) Woodke; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Cletus and Viola Vanderperren; father and mother-in-law: Melvin and Grace Woodke; sisters: Betty (Tom), Carlene (Bob) and Gloria; brothers and sisters-in-law: Glen (Joann), Nick (Nancy), John (Connie) and Dorothy (Vern).
Due to the recent coronavirus concerns, a private family Mass will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Freedom. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Woodke family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at the Select Specialty Hospital in Madison for the compassionate care given to Carol during her stay there.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020